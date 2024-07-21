Venezuelans in Maturín were not intimidated by obstacles deployed by Chavismo and went to see María Corina Machado

Despite the lack of public transportation units and the failed attempt by Chavismo to sabotage the gathering in the designated place to prevent opposition leader María Corina Machado from giving her speech, a massive gathering waited for her for several hours on Libertador Avenue in Maturín, Monagas State.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Since last Sunday, the opposition in Monagas had called for a rally on the iconic Juncal Avenue, where large political events are usually held. Days later, Chavismo called its followers to an event this same day on this same main avenue. To avoid confrontation, it was decided to change the location to another part of the city.

The opposition leader arrived in Monagas on the night of this Friday, July 19th, and as she passed through the town of El Tejero, Ezequiel Zamora municipality, in the western part of the state, she was received by residents who came out to greet her and welcome her on her way through El Furrial, birthplace of Chavismo’s number two, Diosdado Cabello, some people shouted expletives at her, repeating phrases that the regime usually voices in its propaganda.

From Alirio Ugarte Pelayo Avenue, near the Municipal Cemetery, the “For Freedom” caravan began, where Machado boarded a truck with her team to travel through several main roads. While she was making her journey, there were many people who greeted her from the sides and the isle of the avenue, as well as those who followed her their vehicles.

Given the closure of the ‘Bajo Guarapiche’ interchange that connects with Juncal Avenue, the caravan had to detour along the ‘Cruz Peraza’ Avenue, which made the journey longer, but as it progressed, mainly more motorcyclists joined. Upon arriving at ‘Bella Vista’ Avenue, she passed by the Polimaturín headquarters, where a large number of motorcycles were observed, apparently detained. However, the people who were in this police precinct greeted her, took pictures of her or recorded videos with their cell phones.

Upon reaching the beginning of Libertador Avenue, a greater number of people could already be seen with flags, whistles and creative banners waiting for María Corina Machado. Once at the concentration point, a large number of people were anxiously awaiting the arrival of the democratic leader, some of them visibly excited.

Internet blocked

Shortly before the arrival of María Corina Machado, citizens reported an internet blockage by the different mobile phone operators. For more than two hours, communication was not possible through instant messaging networks such as WhatsApp and Telegram, due to the drop of the data signal by the carriers.

Despite this situation, citizens remained in place listening to Machado’s speech, even when the opposition did not have a platform and a good sound system. During the rally, the opposition leader thanked the students for their determination and those who have expressed their desire to leave the country, but she responded emphatically “you must not go, because we will have a new Venezuela.”

Even in a wheelchair

The La Patilla team interviewed several of the attendees, who stated their excitement and expressed what motivated them to attend voluntarily, even in a wheelchair. Such was the case of Yolanda Romero, who affirmed her hope that her granddaughter can have a better future.

Another citizen interviewed was Eliannys Sánchez, who traveled from Trinidad and Tobago in several stages with the intention of voting next Sunday, July 28th, as she affirms that she wants to contribute her grain of sand. Despite being a young professional, she could not get a job due to lack of employment, and now she must do different jobs to help her parents who remained in Venezuela.

“I hadn’t hugged my mother in five years and I came because I want to be one more to help the change, an improvement for my country and for my relatives to return. In other countries we have had to be taxi drivers, street peddlers, bake bread, among other things,” said the young woman.

Betty González had to walk several kilometers to reach the concentration point due to the lack of transportation units that Chavismo used for its political activity which, although it had been called for 2:00 in the afternoon, was delayed for more than three hours.

“We had to walk several kilometers, but with great desire and enthusiasm because we believe that this is going to change for the better. My call to all people is to go out and vote early next Sunday, to do it for our children who are outside (left the country) and to have them with us again,” González said.

Resort to violence

After threats of civil war, blackouts, bloodbath and intimidation, leader María Corina Machado stated that all of these actions “are typical of a regime that is lost and can only resort to violence.”

“The message is to take care of the ballot boxes until the last minute, no one moves from their voting center until our victory is consolidated. This is a moment of great joy, but also of responsibility and commitment. This July 28th, Venezuelans around the world will be united in prayer and celebration for our freedom, because it is also a spiritual battle,” concluded María Corina Machado.