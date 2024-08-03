Fundehullan denounces that private defense is denied to those Venezuelans arrested during protests in Guárico State

The NGO ‘Fundación de Derechos Humanos de los Llanos’ (Fundehullan, Human Rights Foundation of Los Llanos) denounced that private defense was denied to those arrested during the protests last Monday, July 29th, in different municipalities of Guárico State.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Neulys Álvarez, human rights defender and coordinator of Fundehullan in Guárico, explained that some relatives authorized the NGO’s lawyers, but they are not allowed access to the hearings.

“We understand that hearings with a public defender have been held. And although there is public defender, this must however be specifically requested by the detainees or family members, and this is not happening,” questioned Álvarez.

The human rights defender and lawyer of Fundehullan, Luis Lezama, clarified that by not guaranteeing the right to a private defense appointed by family members, are violated articles 127 and 139 of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure (Copp).

“We are totally blind, people are detained in these places, two, three days go by, without any type of communication, denied both to family members and to the defense. This situation is truly serious,” denounced Lezama.