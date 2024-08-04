At least 60 people have been arrested in Falcón State during widespread protests all over Venezuela

Up to August 3rd, only one number of detainees has been given, General Miguel Morales Miranda, Secretary of Security in Falcón, said on July 30th, that there were 52 detainees between the cities of Coro and Punto Fijo for acts of vandalism, but on August 1st, were arrested by ‘Policarirubana’ (City Police of Caruribana) of six men who participated in the burning and looting of the headquarters of the Mayor’s Office of Carirubana, they even recovered some of the belongings that they took from the place.

Irene Revilla/ Correspondent lapatilla.com

The National Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command (Conas-Gaes 13 Falcón) also arrested a man that was the administrator of a WhatsApp group allegedly linked to the attack against the Carirubana mayor’s office.

The arrest of Rubén Darío Yela Navarro took place in the early hours of this Monday, in the ‘Las Margaritas’ neighborhood of the Carirubana Municipality.

The officers received information from the same neighbors of the communities, in this case the group was called “Mejor Así” (Better this way)and included more than 500 people. There were collected audios, messages and videos that would demonstrate the participation of some in the attacks on the Carirubana mayor’s office, recorded on July 29th.

On the cell phone seized from the detainee, CONAS allegedly had access to messages, audios and videos where his participation in the burning of the municipal headquarters is evident, in addition to the call for the execution of violent protests, incitement to hatred and vandalism against the facilities of the State Institutions.

The case was passed on to the Public Prosecutor’s Office according to reports from CONAS-GAES 13.

Up to the publication of this information, there was no official version of this event nor an update on the number of those deprived of liberty (euphemism for detained, arrested or imprisoned) nor had there been held the hearings that are supposed to take place within 72 hours.