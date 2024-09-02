Another environmental incident in Venezuela: Oil spill covered in black goo part of the Cantaura

A new oil spill was recorded in the state of Anzoátegui, this time on the Cantaura-Anaco road, which is part of the national highway 16 (Troncal 16).

According to the mayor of the Freites municipality, whose capital is Cantaura, the episode occurred on the side of the road, at the height of the El Granadillo sector, near the transport company called Secogoca.

The city council explained that “the cause of the spill was identified as a corrosion process in a 30-inch pipeline, which generated significant concern about the environmental impact in the area.”

They also indicated in the statement that the environmental department of the mayor’s office, together with a team from Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A (Pdvsa, government oil monopoly), carried out the necessary actions.

They specified that the commission of the state oil company corrected (patched) the origin of the spill and then proceeded to clean up the affected area.

Finally, they invited the population to be alert and report any environmental incident to the competent authorities.