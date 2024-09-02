Eight young people released from detention in Guárico State after Venezuela’s post-election protests

The Foundation for Human Rights of Los Llanos (Fundehullan), reported the release of 8 teenagers in Guárico State who were arrested in the protests registered after the presidential elections on July 28th.

Through their social network accounts, they indicated that the release was carried out in the Criminal Judicial Circuit of this state, where they had been detained since July 29th.

“Telematic hearings were held to review the release measures, in which a precautionary measure was agreed upon under a ‘régimen de presentación’ (regime of presentation, conditional release) every 8 days in Courts,” the NGO said through its account on X.

Likewise, they urged the judicial authorities to promptly release all those youngsters who were arrested “in the post-electoral context” in several states of the national territory by the Venezuelan security forces.

For its part, the NGO ‘Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón’ (Justice, Encounter and Forgiveness) asked the responsible bodies to guarantee that the rights of those minors who are still under arrest be respected.

“It is unacceptable that minors are subject to such arbitrary detentions and abuses in the context of their right to peaceful protest. We demand the immediate release of the remaining group of adolescents who are still deprived of their liberty, as well as respect for their rights in accordance with the provisions of the Organic Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (LOPNNA) and the Constitution,” they stated in their X (previously Twitter) profile.

It should be noted that Fundehullan recently reported that 41 arbitrary arrests were carried out in Guárico after said elections.