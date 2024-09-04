More than 100 cases of gender violence have been reported so far this year in Nueva Esparta in eastern Venezuela

The “Instituto Neoespartano de la Mujer” (Inemujer, New Spartan Women’s Institute, Venezuelan island state) documented two femicides and 106 cases of gender violence from January 1st, to August 31st of 2024, in the state of Nueva Esparta that comprises the islands of Margarita, Coche and Cubagua.

By Dexcy Guédez – Correspondent lapatilla.com

Maira Rodríguez, president of the aforementioned institute dependent on the State Government, pointed out that the statistics were “systematized” (updated,catalogued and filed) after visiting the headquarters of the prefectures located in the eleven municipalities of the state of Nueva Esparta last week.

Rodríguez explained that one of the femicides occurred in May, and the victim was a 24-year-old woman. The second violent event happened more recently (August 25th), but both occurred in the Arismendi municipality, in the state’s capital of “La Asunción”.

The president of Inemujer indicated that for the month of January, 23 cases of gender violence were registered: 9 in the Marcano municipality, 7 in García, 3 in Maneiro and 3 in Díaz.

In the month of February, 12 cases were registered: 5 in García, 3 in Marcano, 2 in Díaz and one in Maneiro.

She highlighted that up to the end of the first quarter of the year, this past March, 11 cases of gender violence were registered: 3 in Arismendi, 3 in Díaz, 3 in Marcano and 2 in García.

She highlighted that during the second quarter of 2024, in April, 11 cases were registered in total, that is, 4 in Arismendi, 4 in Díaz and 3 in Marcano, while in May, 14 cases were reported in total, namely: 5 in Arismendi, 4 in Díaz, 3 in Marcano and 2 in García.

In June, 13 cases were registered: 4 in Díaz, 4 in Marcano, 3 in Arismendi, one in Antolín and one in García, while in July, 5 cases were registered in Arismendi and in August, 7.

Rodríguez stressed that the statistics confirm that the Arismendi municipality the mostb populous and that includes the capital of Nueva Esparta, leads as the one with the highest record of violent acts against women.

She also revealed that for the period January-August 2024, 99% of the cases were registered in women between the ages of 19 and 45 years old.

“The municipalities of Arismendi and Marcano are those with the highest incidence of violent events so far this year. The victims of the 106 cases registered to date have their respective case file in the Public Prosecutor’s Office, a protection measure, a distance and security measure,” she stressed.

She called on all women in Nueva Esparta so that, in case of being victims of gender violence, they go to the agencies that receive complaints and thus can be guided by the multidisciplinary team of Inemujer. “The most important thing is to preserve their lives,” she stated.