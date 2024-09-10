Venezuela’s Industry Federation, Bolívar chapter, proposes linking tourism and industry for regional integration

The tourism and industrial sectors of Guayana (Boliívar State) seek to potentiate the diversity of services and products that can be offered and because of the significant amount of employment these can generate.

By Pableysa Ostos/Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

“If we analyze it coldly, these sectors complement each other, because there are few regions in the world that offer an enormous industrial attraction like ours, surrounded by the most beautiful tourist attractions at the same time,” said Tomás Guerra Roa, President of Fedeindustria Bolívar through a press release.

Guerra considers it is time to organize a business meeting between Venezuela and Brazil, with the possibility of also including Colombian businessmen.

Trade between Venezuela and Brazil in 2023 was worth 1.6 billion dollars. Not including gold or oil, it amounted to 743 million dollars in the first half of 2023 alone.

Therefore, this activity would allow industrialists from both countries to explore new business opportunities, identify productive complementarities and establish strategic alliances, they highlighted in their press release.

Alliances

In May 2023, Venezuela resumed trade relations with the southern giant, after signing a new cooperation agreement.

“And considering the recent Venezuela – Colombia meeting, Fedeindustria Bolívar proposes including Colombian businessmen in this meeting in Guayana, which would enrich the event and allow progress towards greater regional integration,” Guerra Roa added.

Fedeindustria Bolívar believes that this effort should go beyond promoting tourism, focusing on strengthening production chains, identifying industrial complementarities and creating strategic alliances between the business sectors of the three countries.

In addition, the Puerto Ordaz-Boa Vista air route remains in operation, which would allow businessmen and tourists to connect with their counterparts in the three countries.

“It is about identifying business opportunities and establishing strategic alliances to strengthen cooperation, promote the exchange of knowledge and technologies, facilitate access to new markets and consolidate regional economic integration,” they highlighted in the press release.

Guerra stressed that “the Guayana region, with its abundant natural resources and strategic geographic location, offers great opportunities for industrial development. We want to take advantage of all these advantages, so we call on Venezuelan, Brazilian and Colombian authorities and businessmen to join in this effort to strengthen cooperation.”