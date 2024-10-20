The people of Zulia State walk to commemorate the fight against breast cancer

For the third consecutive year, in the San Francisco municipality of Zulia state in western Venezuela, women joined a march to honor those who fight against breast cancer in an emotional and joyful celebration called the 3K Pink Walk (Caminata Rosa 3K).

Correspondent la patilla.com

The walk started from 40th Avenue at 6:30 in the morning, before starting the three-kilometer route, they said a prayer for the health of all patients who face this condition and remembered those who are no longer with us.

Liliana Dele, Zulia native and survivor of Breast Cancer, said that the fight is hard but it must be traversed to survive with faith, love and integrity.

“Four years ago, I received the diagnosis that changed my life. It was a difficult road, but thanks to the support of God, my family, friends and early detection, today I can say that I am a winner. Being here gives me hope and reminds me that we are not alone in this fight.”

Marinis Villa, also a survivor of this disease, invited and gave a word of solidarity with those who today suffer from cancer. Not to give up.

“Today we walk for life. The fight is for everyone. Faith moves mountains. We should not be sad, cancer is not synonymous with death. Preventing it in time increases your chances of survival,” she said.

At the end of the tour in front of the headquarters of the Mayor’s Office, the people of Zulia found several surprises, including raffles for breast ultrasounds, turbans, makeup kits, bandanas, complimentary breakfasts and dinners.

Within the framework of the Pink Month this October, was inaugurated the oncology unit “Dr. Elis Torres” at the headquarters of the Municipal Health Institute of San Francisco, to provide unconditional support and care to the citizens of the state, said the authorities.

“We are pleased by the massive attendance; every year more people join this important activity. We appreciate the presence of authorities from the public and private sector, both from the municipality and the region, as well as our commercial allies who are present today in this fight,” said Mayor Gustavo Fernández.