Venezuelan political prisoners Freddy Superlano and Roland Carreño were charged with terrorism and treason

The Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy (Coalición por los Derechos Humanos y la Democracia, X handle @Coalicion_ddhh) denounced serious irregularities in the case of political prisoners: Roland Carreño, Freddy Superlano, Ricardo Estévez and others, before the 3rd Control Court with jurisdiction in Terrorism.

lapatilla.com

According to the NGO, in the preliminary hearing this October 11th, national prosecutors 38 and 74 charged the defendants with terrorism, treason and criminal association.

The NGO stressed that the defendants were brought to trial without the right to be defended by a lawyer of their choice.

