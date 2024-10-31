Sin Mordaza: annual report on the general situation of human rights in Venezuela

Venezuela in figures 2023 is an annual report prepared by the NGO “Un Mundo Sin Mordaza” (A World Without Gag), in which year after year they collect information on the violations and impact of human rights in the country.

This year, this instrument has had an innovation in it approaches the division of thematic situations unlike past reports that dealt with Human Rights in isolation, thus making it a little more understandable for the consumer of the content. Fourteen rights were addressed, corresponding to 10 thematic areas, which describe the general situation in Venezuela in 2023.

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

First, the violation of the right to freedom of expression and opinion is highlighted, which is crucial in any democratic State because this allows the formation of individual opinions and public debate, which are fundamental to the social fabric, protecting the individual voice and the collective right to receive information.

During 2023, 33 arbitrary arrests of journalists and citizens were documented, including the murder of a journalist, and 118 cases of threats, harassment or attacks against civilians and press workers, usually manifested as threats on social networks, persecution, confiscation of equipment, intimidation and aggression, and thus establishing an environment of fear and self-censorship that limits freedom of expression.

An analysis of the attacks revealed that 45.5% of the cases correspond to administrative sanctions, 22.7% to pressure to close programs, and 13.6% involve the confiscation of equipment. The affected media include 13.6% television broadcasters, 9.1% print media, 72.7% radio stations and 4.5% podcasts. In addition, 12 cases of website and social media blocking by the State and Internet service providers were recorded, as well as cyber attacks and false claims on social media.

In economic matters, the first issue to be addressed was the right to paid and dignified work that guarantees that all people work in fair and equitable conditions, with fair wages and without discrimination. In the case of Venezuela, there is a great disparity between the remunerations of the private and public sectors, accentuated by a government policy of wage freeze in the public sector. During the period in question, the minimum wage, including bonuses, was approximately US$40 per month in the public sector, while in the private sector the average was US$202.

Broken down by job categories in the fourth quarter of 2023, managers earned US$447 per month, professionals and technicians US$290, and laborers US$185, showing a significant wage disparity that can generate inequalities and hinder access to a decent standard of living.

The second is the right to an adequate standard of living, which implies that people, households or communities can meet their basic needs in a sustainable and dignified manner, adapting to individual physical needs, the environment and prevailing cultural norms.

In Venezuela, inflation has topped 193% during the last year, an alarming figure, although lower than the 305% recorded in 2022, this affects purchasing power, especially of public sector workers, due to the government’s policy of freezing real wages. At the same time, the 106% increase in the official dollar in 2023 has contributed to economic instability, affecting wages, and this in turn affects: the possibility to acquire the basic food basket, estimated at 396 dollars. As for housing, rents in Caracas and other cities vary: for example, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment ranges from 100 to 250 dollars, while a two-bedroom home may cost between 300 and 650 dollars a month, depending on the location. Many landlords require advance payments of up to six months, along with commissions for real estate advisors and contract fees, which increases the initial cost of accessing a home.

Internet access also presents variations in costs and services: Plans range from 3.66 dollars for a speed of 1.0 Mbps to 15.35 dollars for 22 Mbps, with different intermediate options that reflect the need for a faster connection for a better quality of digital life.

These economic and social conditions in Venezuela contravene several human rights accords and legislation.

In electoral matters, the right to universal suffrage, a limited geographical distribution of the Regional Offices for electoral registration was observed, with only 24 offices in 335 municipalities, which made the registration process difficult for more than 3 million people. The shortage of offices represented a significant barrier, especially for those in remote areas, negatively affecting citizen participation and creating inequalities in the exercise of the right to vote.

At the national level, the number of registered voters varied by state, with 1,692,346 registered in the Capital District and 117,413 in Amazonas. In addition, there were 107,591 voters registered abroad. According to a report by the National Electoral Council (CNE) published on October 22, 2023, an increase in the number of registered voters and relocations was observed between September 1 and this previous date, with 139,784 new registered voters and 386,877 requests for relocation. Approximately 3 million people needed to register and another 2 million needed to update their data to vote in the 2024 presidential elections, according to the NGO Súmate.

To ensure full participation in the democratic exercise, it was crucial to improve the registration and data update process, facilitating access to all citizens. This involved increasing the number of registration sites and considering the use of online or mobile registration technologies.

When talking about public services, the right to access basic services is essential for all people to be able to use and benefit from essential services provided by the State. The study specifically evaluated the areas of urban sanitation, electricity, drinking water and cooking gas in the country.

In the case of urban cleaning, which includes collecting waste and maintaining cleanliness in cities, it was found that 78% of people had access to this service. However, the quality and satisfaction of the service varied by region. At the national level, 66.8% evaluated the service positively, while 32.2% considered it negative. Mérida, Valencia and San Cristóbal reported high levels of satisfaction, while Maracaibo, San Fernando de Apure and Barquisimeto showed significant negative perceptions.

The study showed frequent power outages, with 54.7% of respondents experiencing one or more daily outages. Barinas, San Cristóbal and Mérida reported the highest rates of daily outages. The negative perception of the electric service was predominant, with Barinas, Maracaibo and Mérida leading the worst evaluations. The main problems mentioned were constant fluctuations and rationing of the service.

95% of respondents used propane gas as their main source of cooking. However, the use of alternative cooking methods increased from 50.9% to 54.8%, indicating possible difficulties in accessing gas. The majority of households (76.9%) used individual cylinders, with insufficient refill frequency in some cities such as Valencia and San Cristóbal. 61.3% considered the frequency of cylinder delivery to be adequate, but Valencia and San Cristóbal showed significant negative perceptions.

64.9% of respondents rated the drinking water service negatively, an increase of 4 percentage points from the previous measurement. Porlamar, Punto Fijo and Barcelona reported the highest levels of dissatisfaction. The main reasons for dissatisfaction were irregularity in distribution intervals and lack of supply.

Only 23% of respondents had continuous access to drinking water, and 4.9% had no supply at all. In addition, 22.6% received water two or three days a week, while others only received it once a month.

When research was conducted on the health of Venezuelans, two fundamental rights were assessed. The first was the right to access health care. Venezuela faces serious challenges in terms of availability and quality of services. It is crucial that all people can access adequate and sufficient medical services, including infrastructure, healthcare centers, hospitals, personnel and essential medical resources.

The availability of emergency medical supplies shows, in recent data, that asthma inhalers, major painkillers and antihypertensives are irregularly available, with a high percentage of days without stock. Between January and September 2022, the shortage rate of medicines and medical supplies was 42%, falling to 39% in 2023, although it remains a significant figure that endangers the lives of patients with critical conditions such as hypertension.

In addition, 75% of hospitals regularly face shortages of antihypertensive drugs, forcing relatives to seek these medications outside the hospitals. Regarding the care of patients with pneumonia, although there has been a slight improvement in care times (2 hours and 42 minutes in 2023 compared to 3 hours in 2022), considerable delays persist.

The availability of operational emergency beds and health personnel also shows worrying variations. The number of beds was reduced from 37 in 2022 to 34 in 2023, reflecting a stagnation in the capacity to respond to emergencies. The availability of medical personnel, both during the day and at night, varies, which could affect the quality and speed of medical care.

Regarding operating room supplies, the availability of items such as linen, disposable material and major painkillers is inconsistent, with a high percentage of days without availability. The overall shortage rate reaches a worrying 74%, severely affecting the quality of medical care and generating additional costs for patients and their families who must acquire these supplies.

The second was the right to enjoy the highest possible level of mental health, which implies that all people must have access to adequate mental healthcare services and an environment that promotes emotional and psychological well-being, in addition to preventing discrimination and stigma.

The data collected show that a significant part of the Venezuelan population faces psychological distress, especially those with a lower level of education. Many express difficulties in expressing their feelings, which negatively affects interpersonal relationships and mental health. In addition, there is a high level of negative affect, with worry (90%), sadness (73%) and anger (79%) predominating due to the situation in the country, which can generate anxiety and hopelessness.

Cognitive skills are also affected, with a notable deterioration among people over 65 years of age and those with less education. This includes difficulties in remembering information, concentrating and understanding texts, which limits access to education and health services, contributing to inequity in the enjoyment of rights.

In addition, the widespread lack of trust in society and institutions indicates an environment of uncertainty and fear that can be exacerbated by authoritarian practices. This lack of trust undermines people’s emotional and mental well-being, making access to comprehensive health services even more difficult and negatively affecting quality of life.

Regarding the right to access to education, it faces significant challenges that contravene international human rights standards. This right, which includes free and compulsory primary education for all without discrimination, as well as equal access to higher education, is essential to mitigate social inequalities, reduce poverty and promote sustainable development.

In the area of basic and secondary education, the results of the standardized tests of the SECEL 2022-2023 edition reveal a worrying low academic performance. For example, in mathematics, 78.37% of secondary school students failed, evidencing a lack of basic skills in a fundamental subject. The learning gap between private and public schools is notable, with students from private schools consistently obtaining better results, which underlines the inequities in the Venezuelan educational system. Performance in verbal ability also presents challenges, with 55.04% of students failing. Although there have been slight improvements compared to the previous year, the average score is still insufficient to meet minimum knowledge standards.

In higher education, infrastructure conditions are precarious, with frequent problems with the supply of water, electricity and internet in most of the institutions evaluated. The lack of specialized resources such as adequate laboratories and libraries, and insufficient technological support for teachers, severely limit practical and theoretical learning opportunities. Furthermore, the insufficient allocation of university scholarships – with an amount equivalent to only 5.6 dollars per month – does not cover students’ basic expenses, such as tuition, books and transportation, which negatively affects their academic dedication and performance.

The right to university autonomy is a fundamental principle that allows higher education institutions to govern and manage their own academic and administrative affairs without undue external interference, and this faces serious violations and significant challenges. During the period under review, multiple incidents have been documented that put this fundamental right at risk.

First, an alarming total of 40 clear violations of university autonomy have been recorded. These violations manifest themselves in various ways, including interference by the government and external entities in the decision-making processes of universities. 148 cases of budgetary harassment against universities have been documented. This type of harassment refers to the practice of unjustifiably limiting the economic resources allocated to educational institutions.

In terms of the renewal of university authorities, the situation is also worrying. Although some universities, such as the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), have managed to hold internal elections to renew their leadership, other institutions, such as the University of Carabobo (UC), have faced serious legal and administrative difficulties that have hindered this democratic process. The lack of renewal of authorities not only affects the dynamic administrative and academic management of universities, but also limits the representativeness and plurality of perspectives in institutional decision-making, thus weakening the capacity to adapt and respond to the country’s educational and social challenges.

These systematic violations of university autonomy in Venezuela have profound implications for the exercise of academic rights, the plurality of ideas, and the independence of educational institutions. It is crucial that university autonomy be respected and protected as a fundamental pillar of higher education, guaranteeing the free election of authorities, active student participation, and the ability of universities to make internal decisions without undue external interference.

Regarding the right to identity and documentation of Venezuelan migrants and the context of Venezuelan migration to various countries, it has become a critical issue and faces serious barriers that affect Venezuelan people in obtaining and maintaining valid identification documents.

In Chile, more than 70% of those interviewed lack valid Venezuelan documents because of the difficulty in obtaining ID cards at consulates and the high costs associated with renewing passports, which are valid for only two years after their issuance.

In Argentina, about 75% of people face the same situation, with high costs and complexities in renewing their passport. Some choose to wait until they have been resident for five years to access Argentine citizenship as an alternative.

In Mexico, approximately half of migrants lack valid Venezuelan documents, mainly due to the cost and difficulty in accessing the Venezuelan Consulate in Mexico City, along with delays and lack of response in the renewal process.

In Colombia, only 20% of people have a passport, while the remaining 80% only have a Venezuelan identity card. Although expired passports are recognized for certain procedures, the lack of access to this document represents a significant challenge.

In Ecuador, barriers include the requirement of certified apostille documents and high visa costs for immigration regularization, in addition to operational problems and cases of corruption in the Venezuelan consulate that make it difficult to obtain or renew passports.

In the United States, although all those interviewed have a passport and a Venezuelan identity card, the breakdown of diplomatic relations makes consular procedures difficult, forcing many to travel to other countries such as Mexico or Canada to carry out any procedure, implying additional costs.

In Spain, Venezuelan migrants usually have a passport when they arrive by plane, which indicates a certain economic and educational level, making them less vulnerable compared to migrants in Latin America.

The lack of these documents limits access to essential services such as health, education and employment, and exposes migrants to vulnerabilities and discrimination.

On personal safety and life, two very important rights were investigated: the right to protection against violence. A total of 6,973 homicides were recorded in the country, with particularly alarming rates in the Capital District (50.8 per 100,000 inhabitants) and in the state of Miranda (41 per 100,000 inhabitants). These figures reflect a situation of widespread and worrying violence that affects the entire Venezuelan society.

Regarding gender violence, women continue to be frequent victims. 96% of the victims of violent deaths were women, mainly due to rape. In addition, a high percentage of women are injured in violent acts, highlighting the persistence of this form of violence in the country.

In the area of child and adolescent abuse, alarming cases have been reported, including 12 infanticides where the mothers acted directly as perpetrators or accomplices along with the father or stepfather. In addition, numerous cases of sexual abuse were recorded, especially affecting children under 12 years of age and adolescents. During the first six months of 2023, a total of 2,076 cases of sexual abuse of children and adolescents were reported.

The second is the right to protection against torture and inhuman or degrading treatment, which is especially practiced against political prisoners, who are frequently victims of these abuses by the authorities.

According to recent data, a total of 257 political prisoners have been identified in the country, of which 146 are military and 111 civilians. These figures underline a worrying reality where many people are deprived of their liberty for political reasons or for exercising their right to freedom of expression. In addition, they indicate a high risk for these individuals, who face the real possibility of being subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment while in state custody.

It is crucial to highlight that the use of coercive methods to obtain confessions or information by the authorities constitutes a clear violation of the right to protection against torture. These practices are unacceptable and must be strongly condemned both nationally and internationally.

In environmental matters, the right to access a healthy environment guarantees safe and sustainable living conditions, essential for the realization of other basic human rights such as life, health and an adequate standard of living.

In Venezuela, an alarming average of 6.5 spills per month has been documented during 2023, totaling 79 recorded events. The most affected state was Zulia, with 43 reported cases, highlighting a serious environmental problem that compromises this fundamental right.

These spills represent a significant threat to public health and the conservation of natural resources, evidencing the violation of the right to access a healthy environment. It is imperative to urgently implement spill prevention and control measures, as well as promote sustainable practices that ensure environmental protection and community health. The situation in Zulia requires special attention due to its high incidence of spill pollution.

The lack of preventive and control measures by the State to avoid these spills constitutes a clear violation of its obligation to protect the environment and guarantee this fundamental right. The State must adopt effective policies, adequate regulations and monitoring and sanctioning mechanisms to prevent and control environmental pollution, thus ensuring public health and the long-term sustainable development of the country.

The right to free assembly and association, the presence and proliferation of communal organizations and communes reflect a phenomenon of citizen participation and self-management that seeks to address local needs and promote community development. According to available data, 192 socio-productive organizations have been registered, which are divided into several categories according to their function and structure. These include Direct and Community Social Production Companies (EPSDC), Indirect and Community Social Production Companies (EPSIC), and Family Production Units (UPF). These entities not only seek to generate employment and produce goods and services for the community, but also to encourage the active participation of citizens in the management of their own resources and needs.

Communes, for their part, represent a form of local self-government that has gained ground in Venezuela. With a total of 3,641 communes registered as of 2023, they are distributed in categories that include indigenous, rural, suburban or mixed, and urban communes. This geographic diversity and functionality reflects the variety of contexts and realities that exist throughout the country.

As for cooperatives, 2,174 are reported to be active in various economic sectors. These cooperatives play an important role in the country’s social and solidarity economy, providing employment, generating income for their members, and contributing to local development. However, the lack of clear regulation and uniform standards for these entities lead to precarious labor practices, exploitation, and unequal competition with the private sector.

Despite the potential benefits of these community initiatives, there are also significant challenges and concerns. The creation of a parallel public administration through the proliferation of councils and communal cabinets could lead to fragmentation of government and duplication of functions, making efficient decision-making and accountability difficult. Furthermore, the politicization of these structures can introduce political and partisan biases that compromise impartiality and equity in public management.

On the other hand, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) play a crucial role in civil society, providing essential services, promoting human rights, protecting the environment and advocating for various social causes. However, the situation of NGOs in the country has been the subject of controversy and significant challenges, especially with the approval in first discussion of the controversial Law of Supervision, Regularization, Action and Financing of Non-Governmental and Related Organizations by the National Assembly (AN).

According to information from the National Assembly, it is mentioned that there are 62 NGOs in Venezuela, and it was hinted during the legislative session that these organizations do not have social purposes, but rather political ones. These claims lack concrete evidence and have been seen by many as an attempt to restrict the action of NGOs that criticize the government or promote human rights and social justice agendas.

In the labor union sphere, there are various challenges that affect the organization, representation and exercise of workers’ labor rights. According to reports, the National Electoral Council (CNE) has certified the electoral processes of 184 unions in 16 states of the Republic, which suggests significant union activity at the national level. However, the omission of electoral processes in important states such as Falcón, Sucre, Nueva Esparta, Apure, Monagas, La Guaira, Barinas and Federal Dependencies raises questions about equity and inclusion in the union electoral process.

The current situation also reflects a geographic divide in union participation, where some states seem to receive less attention or institutional support for their union electoral processes. This disparity could influence the representation and ability of unions to defend labour rights in different regions of the country, which is crucial to maintaining social cohesion and promoting fair and equitable working conditions everywhere.

In conclusion, the multiple violations of human rights in Venezuela range from restrictions on freedom of expression to deficiencies in access to basic services and personal security problems. These violations not only directly affect the quality of life of citizens, but also erode trust in institutions and the justice system.

The situation is critical and requires immediate and effective attention from the authorities and the international community to ensure respect and protection of the fundamental rights of all Venezuelans.

Press release