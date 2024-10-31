The wife of Walter Páez, one of those killed in Venezuela’s post-election protests in Lara State, sentenced to 28 years in prison

María de los Ángeles Lameda has had to go through an ordeal since her husband Walter Páez Lucena was shot in the abdomen in the middle of a post-election protest outside the headquarters of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on July 30th, in the city of Carora.

lapatilla.com

The young mother of two children, one of whom suffers from Kawasaki syndrome, was arrested by officers of the Bolivarian National Police on August 3rd, near the Antonio María Pineda Central University Hospital in Barquisimeto, while she was looking for some medical supplies for her husband who was struggling between life and death.

It was learned that the arrest occurred while Páez Lucena was convalescing in a healthcare center of the capital of Lara State. The lady, apparently, was approached by the officers, who without saying a word, arrested her and allegedly took a significant amount of money from her, which she had collected to address the health condition of her husband, who could not resist the wounds caused by the bullet and died on the morning of August 7th.

The news about the young widow’s sentence was known on October 29th. She was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the crimes of terrorism and inciting hatred.