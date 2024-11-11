In VIDEO: strong explosions were recorded at a Petroleos de Venezuela gas compression plant in Punta de Mata

A strong explosion was registered on the morning of this Monday, November 11th, at the Muscar Gas Compression Plant, located in Punta de Mata, western Monagas State.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to reports from bystanders and posted in their social network accounts, several subsequent explosions have occurred after the first one occurred, so the population adjacent to the gas complex has been evacuated.

Unofficially, it is presumed that several people have died, and several others have burns, as well as a few missing.

Likewise, it was learned that transit on the national highway has been restricted as a preventive measure. So far, three people have been reported injured and have been taken to the PDVSA clinic.

In videos posted on social media, a huge flame can be seen where the explosion occurred, so authorities are urging the population to stay away from the area.

Meanwhile, there has been no statement from the management of the state oil company, nor from local or regional authorities regarding this tragic event.