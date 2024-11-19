Blackout in Margarita: Venezuela’s biggest island remains in the dark despite Chavismo’s announcement promising to restore electrical power supply

More than 48 hours after the announcement made by the Minister of Electric Energy, Jorge Elieser Márquez, the serious electrical failure in Margarita continues and the hours of rationing and rolling blackouts have increased throughout the island.

There are areas that report more than 32 hours without power supply and when it returns they only get three or four hours of power.

At 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, November 17th, around 90% of the sectors of several municipalities continued to report prolonged power outages.

Nevertheless, the minister blamed María Corina Machado for the explosion in Punta de Piedra, while the situation has worsened in recent hours.

Shopping centers have reduced their hours, so they open from 12:00 noon and maintain operations until 8:00 or 9:00 at night, a reduced schedule while the country has already started the Christmas shopping season.

Thus forced by the situation, many malls have rescheduled the lighting of the Christmas decorations.

The silence of State agencies remains sepulchral, but some unofficial sources let it be known that by next Wednesday, November 20th, the electrical crisis that the people of Margarita and Coche have suffered in recent months “could be conjured”.