The siege at the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela continues: Pedro Urruchurtu warns that they have cut off water service

Democratic opposition leader Pedro Urruchurtu, international coordinator of ‘Comando Con Vzla’, denounced on the night of Saturday, November 30, that after another week of siege by Chavismo to the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela and now under Brazilian custody, that Chavismo had cut off water service and they are running out of drinking water.

lapatilla.com

Urruchurtu said that the water tank at the site had just been emptied, after rationing what remained there after a long siege.

Previously, he had denounced that officials of Nicolás Maduro’s regime impeded access to a water tank truck to the diplomatic headquarters.

“A week of continuous siege of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, under Brazilian custody, while officers remain outside. We are still without electricity and they prevent access to drinking water. The water tank reservoir has just been emptied, after rationing what was left,” he indicated on his account on the social network X.