Venezuelan political prisoner, Yenny Barrios who is with cancer, gets transferred to the Uribana prison in Lara State

This Tuesday night, November 3rd, it was known that the social activist, Yenny Lucía Barrios Torbello, detained in the city of Carora during the post-election repression to quell the protests, was transferred to Uribana prison. Barrios suffers from cancer and was undergoing treatment.

The case of Yenny Barrios has been made visible through social networks. Her son, Diego Sierralta, has managed in all instances to ensure that his mother receives a humanitarian measure.

Days ago, it was learned that the social activist was waiting for the release order. However, on Tuesday night, it was made known that she had been transferred to the David Viloria Penitentiary Center (Uribana) in the city of Barquisimeto.

It is necessary to mention that Yenny Barrios managed to receive chemotherapy while she was imprisoned in the Bolivarian National Police Headquarters in ‘Pata e’ Palo’, east of Barquisimeto.

Her relatives fear that once she is admitted to the Uribana prison, she will not be able to continue with the treatment, so they demand once again that the authorities take into consideration this case and the health conditions of the democratic activist.