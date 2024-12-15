Relatives of more than 80 Venezuelan political prisoners in Táchira are still waiting for their release

The number of Venezuelan political prisoners rose to more than 90 from Táchira State after the arrests that occurred during the post-election protests and the following weeks after July 28th, adding to those who had already been held captive for years.

By: Luz Dary Depablos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

These citizens are held in penitentiary centers such as Tocorón, Tocuyito, Zone 7 of Boleíta and in the Western Penitentiary Center (CPO), according to information provided to the lapatilla.com team by several relatives of the prisoners, who asked for anonymity to protect their their families and imprisoned relatives.

Several of the Tachira residents who are behind bars would spend yet another Christmas locked up and away from their loved ones.

Also, some 25 children (under eight years old), children of those who were arrested in the post-election persecution, are waiting as a Christmas present to be able to hug their parents in freedom.

It should be noted that of these prisoners, at least six are women from Tachira who are imprisoned in the CPO, with a scheduled future trial, but without freedom or parole.

Despite the announcements made by the regime’s prosecutor Tarek William Saab, in Táchira they have ordered the release of José Sandoval, an elderly adult (67) from San Antonio, border municipality Bolívar, and that of another 14 adolescents.

There is still one adolescent awaiting trial in one of the Terrorism Courts of the city of Caracas, who is currently imprisoned in the 19 de Abril Care Unit in San Cristóbal.

To date, relatives are still waiting without being able to access information about their loved ones, but with the hope that new releases will be announced.

One of the relatives assured that the majority of the political prisoners are now presenting psychological problems.

It should be noted that among those deprived of liberty, there is a young man from the Táchira border with a hearing disability.