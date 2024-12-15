Relentless persecution in Venezuela: two opposition mayors have been arrested in Zulia state

The Mayor of Cabimas, Nabil Maalouf, was arrested on Tuesday, December 10th, and then through an “express” trial, was deprived of liberty this past Thursday, December 12th.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to the most current information available, the crimes as charged were: wilful embezzlement, continued corruption and criminal association.

Also still detained is Arelis Ojeda, Director of Administration of the Cabimas Municipality, who was arrested last Saturday, December 7th.

Other arrests

It should be remembered that the Mayor of Maracaibo, Rafael Ramírez, has already been in custody for 73 days.

Likewise, other officials of the Maracaibo Mayor’s Office were arrested: Margarita Azensa; Diana Berríos, director of Human Resources; Deivi Barroso, Director of Citizen Security; Pedro Guanipa, Chief of Staff. The latter was arrested on September 26th and has already spent 77 days behind bars without a trial.

The crimes charged to the officials are unknown, and their relatives have not yet been able to see them, as they are detained in the city of Caracas.

The Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, has indicated that they are being investigated for corruption.

Vanesa Linares, first lady of the Capital of Zulia State, since the capture of her husband Rafael Ramírez and his work team, has invited several people to pray for the freedom of political prisoners, under the premise “God Does Not Move.”

This Thursday afternoon, Linares, in the company of relatives of political prisoners, made a prayer chain in the “Plaza de las Madres” in Maracaibo. They invited people to pray in the sports field in the Cujicito sector, located west of Maracaibo, this Friday, December 13th.

“Today, December 12th, Maria and Diego (Rafael Ramírez’s children) have gone 72 days without hearing from their father, without seeing him. We are certain that soon all Venezuelans will be able to give each other that hug. They are even more strengthened by the fact that here in Casa Grande, Maracaibo, there is a team committed to the city, praying for the mayor’s work team that was arrested,” she said.

The list of detained Zulians includes Deputy Eduardo Labrador, who was captured on October 18th in Maracaibo.

His relatives have also reported that to date they have not been able to see or talk to Labrador.

Former Deputy José Sánchez “Mazuco” is another prisoner of Maduro’s regime. Unofficially it was known that he was detained on September 30th along with citizen Antonio Buzzeta, a merchant whose whereabouts are also unknown.

To date, in Zulia there are a total of 9 political leaders and officials of the mayor’s offices detained in various police actions since September.

These arrests have occurred, according to the victims’ relatives, due to the political crisis after the elections of July 28.

Through its social network accounts the NGO “Foro Penal”, confirmed that this Thursday, December 12th, 25 people were released from prison, including 19 adolescents and 6 adults.

None of the released prisoners are from Zulia State. However, lawyers from Foro Penal said they are still verifying other possible cases of releases.