Táchira state residents ask to be allowed to buy cooking gas in Colombia due to the serious scarcity in Venezuela

A a result of the severe crisis in the supply of domestic cooking gas and that keeps worsening in most of Táchira State, councilor Carlos Taborda requested that border residents be allowed to refill their cylinders with domestic gas in Colombia.

By Luz Dary Depablos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

“In the Pedro María Ureña municipality, domestic gas is a total chaos,” said Taborda, who assured that despite being aware of the crisis that is suffered throughout the whole country, in the population of Ureña the shortage is permanent, since in some neighborhoods gas has been dispatched only once so far this year.

“The gas arrives only once and they do not receive more gas,” he said.

“If the distribution (of domestic gas) was too big for them, let a company come from Cúcuta, which is the closest (Colombian city) to our town, so that it can supply and solve this emergency that exists in all the communities of Pedro María Ureña,” said the councilman.

What is being asked is that the authorities allow a Colombian company to sell gas across the Táchira border.

He also proposed that they allow the citizens of Ureña and San Antonio to cross the international bridges with their gas cylinders to fill them in Colombia.

He said that on the border region only commercial gas is delivered without delays, but residential gas has disappeared.

The few times they offer to supply it, they demand payment in foreign currency and reject the national currency, which is the bolivar.