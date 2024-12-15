Venezuelan political prisoner Jesús Rafael Álvarez dies in custody, cause unknown

The NGO ‘Comité por la Libertad de los Presos Políticos’ (Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, Clippve) reported this Sunday that the body of Jesús Rafael Álvarez was buried in the town of Anaco, Anzoátegui State.

“Mr. Álvarez, a post-election political prisoner, died under state custody in the Tocuyito prison, and was buried this Sunday morning in Anaco, in the presence of his son, Jesús Alejandro, and under the supervision of state officials,” the organization reported through social media.

“His two youngest daughters, aged 7 and 17, were unable to be present to say goodbye. Mrs. Álvarez was also absent from the funeral, as she has been unjustly detained in Detachment 625 of the GNB, in Puerto Ordaz, since Friday, August 2nd,” detailed the NGO Clippve.

Previously, his eldest son had reported that his father was a victim of mistreatment and starvation in the prison, although the reason for his sudden death at the age of 44 is not clear.

The authorities claimed that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, which is why it could not be laid to rest and the burial was carried out directly.

So far, the Chavista authorities have not offered any forensic results nor have they clarified whether the body was subjected to a legal autopsy in the morgue of the Central Hospital of Valencia, Carabobo State, where the Tocuyito prson is located.

Jesús Alejandro Álvarez has requested the immediate release of his mother, Anny Noemí Suárez, who was arbitrarily detained along with her late husband in the context of post-election protests.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recalls on its website (in Spanish: https://www.ohchr.org/es/special-procedures/sr-executions/minnesota-protocol ) that “the obligations of States to respect and protect life and the procedural obligation to investigate suspicious deaths have firm foundations in international law.”

For this reason, the Minnesota Protocol was established in 1991 with the aim of investigating potentially unlawful deaths of citizens under state custody.