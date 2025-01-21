Vladimir Padrino will deploy the “Bolivarian Armed Force” in cities and borders by order of Nicolás Maduro

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (Fanb) of Venezuela announced this Monday a deployment of troops on January 22nd and 23rd in order to make the cities and borders of the country, which borders Colombia and Brazil by land, “impregnable” in the face of internal and external “threats and aggressions” faced by the Caribbean nation.

Through a statement (below in Spanish), the chavista Major General, Vladimir Padrino López, said that “operations will be put into practice to guarantee the military defense and internal order of the country, ensuring the operation of basic services and the security of strategic facilities.”

“This new ‘popular-military-police exercise’ will be carried out with a superlative level in the strategic, operational and tactical aspects, (…) deploying, with greater synchronization, multiple weapons systems and mixed Rapid Reaction Units (Urra),” he explained.

This first military exercise “in defense of peace and democracy,” called Bolivarian Shield 2025, will be carried out in view of the fact that “internal and external enemies, in their frustration, do not cease to generate threats and aggressions to cause anxiety and instability.”

“But they will never achieve it,” added Padrino, who celebrated what he considers “the triumph of democracy,” with the investiture of Nicolás Maduro on January 10th.

Maduro had already announced this Sunday that on Wednesday and Thursday of this week military and police exercises will be carried out to “defend borders, coasts, cities” and guarantee the “peace” and “sovereignty” of Venezuela.”.

With information from EFE