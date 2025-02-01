Venezuelans race against time as TPS end looms

The tranquility of more than half a million Venezuelans in the United States has been shaken after the revocation of the extension of the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) recently announced by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem. The TPS promised security, job stability and the possibility of avoiding deportation until 2026. What seemed like a lifeline now became a tightrope, and now everyone wants to know what’s next.

Jesús Reyes, an experienced immigration lawyer, spoke with La Patilla to clarify concerns in the midst of this uncertain panorama under new requirements. He explained the immediate future for TPS beneficiaries, alternative routes and legal challenges. Will there be a light at the end of the tunnel for these immigrants, or is it time to prepare for a forced return to a Venezuela still in crisis?

“Today, we withdrew the Biden Administration’s ridiculous order that allowed unvetted illegal immigrants from Venezuela, including members of the Tren De Aragua gang, to remain in our country and violate our laws,” the Department of Homeland Security stated on its X account (formerly Twitter) after Noem’s interview with Fox News, where she criminalized Venezuelans and accused them of trying to take advantage of the extension to commit illegal acts for another 18 months.

This resounding decision sparked a wave of questions about the legal and personal implications for affected Venezuelans who have struggled and toiled with the hope of building a life in the United States.

In accordance with the above, attorney Jesús Reyes explained that “the revocation of the TPS extension means that the current administration could be reconsidering the continuity of the program.” However, he made clear that this action does not necessarily imply the immediate end of the protection program, since there may still be administrative and legal processes before a final resolution.

For Venezuelans who currently enjoy this status, the impact is clear, but temporary. “Current beneficiaries will retain their status and work permits until the established expiration date,” Reyes explained. Although he warned that, without a new extension, these individuals could face the loss of their employment authorization and possible deportation.

For its part, the Federal Register indicates that the TPS of Venezuelans who obtained the benefit before 2021 will remain in effect until September 10th, 2025. As for those who applied for TPS in October 2023, they will maintain the benefit until April 2nd of the current year.

Take action soon

Reyes advised those affected to stay informed and be proactive. “It is essential to stay informed, renew TPS if it is still possible, and consult with an immigration attorney to explore alternative options for regularization.” Among the immediate legal alternatives, he mentioned adjustment of status through a family petition, asylum or employment visas.

Likewise, he did not rule out other avenues of protection for Venezuelans. “Some could qualify for Humanitarian Parole, the investor visa, Deferred Protection Status (DED, if it is reactivated), or even deportation cancellation mechanisms if they meet the requirements,” he stated, making it clear that, although the outlook is complicated, it is not entirely hopeless.

The lawyer shared that those with a TPS that is about to expire should not wait until the last moment. The fundamental thing is that they seek immediate legal advice to explore legalization options. “It is also advisable to gather and organize documents that may be useful in future immigration applications.”

Preparing for this change is key. For this reason, Reyes urged Venezuelans to prepare an action plan with an immigration attorney, in case TPS is not renewed.

Protection at risk

Uncertainty also opens the door to legal challenges. “It is very likely that there will be lawsuits and litigation to challenge the revocation,” Reyes said, recalling that similar cases have been seen in previous administrations. The probability of this happening will depend on many factors, including legal strategy and political support.

In this regard, he explained the role of the United States Congress in this scenario and whether its intervention is possible to mitigate the revocation. “It (Congress) has the authority to approve a law that provides a permanent solution to TPS beneficiaries, such as a path to residency. There are legislative proposals in progress, but the lack of political consensus makes their approval uncertain in the short term.”

Regarding the future of immigration policy toward Venezuelans, the lawyer maintained a cautious perspective. “The administration has demonstrated mixed positions on immigration,” he said. Social and political pressure could push toward temporary solutions or extensions, but Reyes emphasized that long-term protection would depend on legislative changes or judicial rulings.