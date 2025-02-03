Ecuador rejoins ICC probe into crimes against humanity in Venezuela

The Government of Ecuador, under the administration of President Daniel Noboa, announced its rejoining the ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the commission of crimes against humanity committed by Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.

By lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

This action is part of the “Venezuela Case I” (ICC-02/18), initiated by six States Parties, and responds to the need to continue the accountability process against Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

In a letter addressed to the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, Ecuador presented key documentation based on reports from international organizations, such as the United Nations, the OAS and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which detail systematic and widespread human rights violations in Venezuela, including murders, torture, political persecution and forced disappearances.

The Ecuadorian government reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and human rights in the region, recalling that the country has welcomed thousands of Venezuelans fleeing the humanitarian crisis. Likewise, the National Assembly of Ecuador, through official resolutions, rejected the Venezuelan presidential elections in July 2024 and urged the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials responsible for crimes against humanity.

Ecuador supports the referral presented in 2018 by the governments of Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, as well as the subsequent adhesion of Uruguay, with the purpose of guaranteeing justice for the victims and preventing impunity in Venezuela.