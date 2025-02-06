Political leader Danis “Lenin” Ojeda arrested in Mérida

#Alerta Danis “Lenin” Ojeda, coordinador estadal de organización del partido Unión y Progreso en Mérida fue secuestrado por él régimen este #1Feb. ¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela







Desde entonces, se desconoce su paradero. El régimen es responsable de su situación. Exigimos información de #DóndeEstáLenin. pic.twitter.com/8GmSX3CNkS — DDHH Vente Venezuela (@VenteDDHH) February 2, 2025

The State Coordinator of Organization of the “Union and Progress” party (Unión y Progreso) in Mérida State, Danis “Lenin” Ojeda, was arrested by state security forces, reported the Vente Venezuela Human Rights Committee through its social networks.

After the incident, the board of directors of the political organization where Ojeda is part issued a statement, which states the following:

The Regional and National Board of Directors of the Unión y Progreso Movement regrets the arbitrary detention of Danis “LENIN” Ojeda, a member of the Regional Directorate of our political organization in the state of Mérida, we demand his release and the right of every Venezuelan to a free defense and a fair trial.

Lenin is a prominent political leader of the Mariano Picón Salas parish in which he has worked motivating the democratic electoral route during the past 10 years, with social Christian roots and a strong conviction of the electoral route to change our country’s situation, opposing the Government should not be classified as a crime, for this reason we demand his release and that the harassment of the authorities to all political leaders cease. Enough is enough!

They will not be able to deceive an entire people who decided to change on July 28th. We ask the National Government to facilitate a peaceful transition of power, to respect the constitution created by you in 1999 so that Venezuela can be rebuilt.

The social and political leader is former secretary of the Family and Social Inclusion Commission of the Libertador Municipality of Mérida State.

Through social networks, the political leader of Encuentro Ciudadano, Francisco Ridelis, denounced that Ojeda is accused of “conspiracy,” and has been denied the right to private defense, “not even the NGO ‘Foro Penal Venezolano’ has been able to have access to the file,” he said, at the same time as he assured that there is no legal framework that prevents a person from accessing the means of defense they prefer, and this constitutes a violation of the rights of the aforementioned citizen.

Ridelis said that various sectors have warned about the “lack of legal guarantees in his process and demanded his immediate release.” He also stated that family members and friends do not have much information about the case.

This is the second time that Ojeda has been arrested and imprisoned, the first time happened in the context of anti-government protests in 2017, he spent 3 years and 3 months in detention and was released on September 11th, 2020.

After 4 years free, he is once again on the list of political prisoners in Venezuela.