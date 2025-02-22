Rory Branker, a journalist from La Patilla, was arbitrarily detained by the Venezuela’s political police

La Patilla’s journalist, Rory Branker, was arbitrarily detained by officers of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) during the afternoon of Thursday, February 20th.

lapatilla.com

According to the available information, Branker was transferred to the headquarters of the Intelligence agency in El Helicoide the infamous torture center of Maduro’s regime.

The journalist was intimidated and threatened, and his physical integrity depended on whether the event was made public.

In addition, the officials returned to raid his home where they took two laptops without any warrant or court order.

At this time, his condition and the reasons for his arrest are unknown.