“Sheblooms: The new platform empowering women entrepreneurs to break the funding barrier”

In a recent episode of the Sheblooms podcast, Alba Rocafort, CEO and co-founder of Fabbric, shared how her fashion-tech startup scaled its gross sales from €300,000 to €1.16 million in just one year—without losing sight of its mission or roots.

Launched in February 2025, Sheblooms is a growing community and platform created to close the gender funding gap in venture capital. With less than 4% of global VC money reaching female-led startups, Sheblooms exists to shift the spotlight—and the capital—toward women building high-impact businesses. In just a few weeks, the community has grown to over 230 members across Europe and Latin America.

Fabbric, founded by Rocafort and her childhood friend Hugo Cuesta, is one of the standout stories featured on the Sheblooms platform. After ditching their original business model, the duo went back to users to gather feedback and realign the product—a move that allowed them to hit €300,000 in revenue by year three and later jump to over €1M.

Launched in 2021 with just €6,000 in personal savings, Fabbric now helps fashion designers and brands digitize their creation process, making it possible to build collections in minutes. Their traction and adaptability helped them raise €1.25 million in venture capital funding.

“Your first idea is never the one that works, but it’s the best place to start,” said Rocafort on the podcast, emphasizing how adaptability, customer understanding, and not clinging to fixed plans are key to surviving as an early-stage founder.

Rocafort also spoke to a common founder mistake: underestimating product-market fit. “It wasn’t until we truly understood our customers’ needs that we were able to pivot and grow”.

Sheblooms, led by Sara Ramirez Arevalo, not only highlights stories like Alba’s but also connects women across industries through curated WhatsApp groups, online events, and fundraising visibility opportunities. The goal? Help more women build, grow, and get funded.

