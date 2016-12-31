¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Así fueron las festividades para dar la bienvenida al 2017 en el mundo (Fotos)

Dic 31, 2016 6:51 pm
Publicado en: Destacados, Internacionales

¡Feliz Año!

Así como verá en las siguientes gráficas, fueron las festividades en varias ciudades del mundo para dar la bienvenida al nuevo año 2017.

A woman holds a spankler at the Bajra Sandhi Monument during New Year celebrations in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
A woman holds a spankler at the Bajra Sandhi Monument during New Year celebrations in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
A man holds a spankler at the Bajra Sandhi Monument during New Year celebrations in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
A man holds a spankler at the Bajra Sandhi Monument during New Year celebrations in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People walk over the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People walk over the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Revelers raise their plastic horns to welcome the new year at the Rizal Park in Davao City, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Revelers raise their plastic horns to welcome the new year at the Rizal Park in Davao City, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Revelers blow plastic horns to welcome the new year at the Rizal Park in Davao City, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Revelers blow plastic horns to welcome the new year at the Rizal Park in Davao City, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
A man uses a chalk to draw the sign displayed during the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man uses a chalk to draw the sign displayed during the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Well-wishers hold up picture of Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Well-wishers hold up picture of Thailand’s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Fireworks explode over the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Fireworks explode over the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Fireworks explode behind the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Fireworks explode behind the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman waits for the New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman waits for the New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year’s celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People take a selfie during the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People take a selfie during the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO Revellers take part in New Year's Eve celebrations on the Bund, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
REFILE – CORRECTING TYPO Revellers take part in New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Bund, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO Women take a selfie next to a police officer as they take part in New Year's Eve celebrations on the Bund, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
REFILE – CORRECTING TYPO Women take a selfie next to a police officer as they take part in New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Bund, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year’s celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Thais pray to celebrate the 2017 new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand, December 31, 2016. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monk. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thais pray to celebrate the 2017 new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand, December 31, 2016. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monk. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thais pray to celebrate the 2017 new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand, December 31, 2016. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monk. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thais pray to celebrate the 2017 new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand, December 31, 2016. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monk. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A general view of the venue at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of the venue at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of the venue at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of the venue at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year's celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year’s celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
"2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year's celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year’s celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yong Teck Lim
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yong Teck Lim
People watch a New Year's Eve countdown show in Beijing, China, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch a New Year’s Eve countdown show in Beijing, China, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year’s Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year’s Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

636188224067675102w

EFE
EFE
EFE / Rusia
EFE / Rusia
EFE / Taiwán
EFE / Taiwán
EFE
EFE
EFE - Taiwán
EFE – Taiwán
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE / España
EFE / España
EFE
EFE
EFE / Egipto
EFE / Egipto
EFE / Egipto
EFE / Egipto
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE
EFE

Loading...

La Patilla TV

Destacadas