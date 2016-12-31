¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Así fueron las festividades para dar la bienvenida al 2017 en el mundo (Fotos) Dic 31, 2016 6:51 pmPublicado en: Destacados, Internacionales ¡Feliz Año! Así como verá en las siguientes gráficas, fueron las festividades en varias ciudades del mundo para dar la bienvenida al nuevo año 2017. A woman holds a spankler at the Bajra Sandhi Monument during New Year celebrations in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES A man holds a spankler at the Bajra Sandhi Monument during New Year celebrations in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta Fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta People walk over the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay People walk over the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Revelers raise their plastic horns to welcome the new year at the Rizal Park in Davao City, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr Revelers blow plastic horns to welcome the new year at the Rizal Park in Davao City, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr A man uses a chalk to draw the sign displayed during the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Well-wishers hold up picture of Thailand’s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco Fireworks explode over the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco Fireworks explode behind the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco A woman waits for the New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year’s celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan People take a selfie during the laser installation “Time Drifts Cologne” before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay REFILE – CORRECTING TYPO Revellers take part in New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Bund, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song REFILE – CORRECTING TYPO Women take a selfie next to a police officer as they take part in New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Bund, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year’s celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan Thais pray to celebrate the 2017 new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand, December 31, 2016. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monk. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Thais pray to celebrate the 2017 new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand, December 31, 2016. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monk. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha A general view of the venue at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch A general view of the venue at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year’s celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year’s celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip Fireworks explode as “2017” is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yong Teck Lim People watch a New Year's Eve countdown show in Beijing, China, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter EFE EFE / Rusia EFE / Taiwán EFE EFE – Taiwán EFE EFE EFE EFE / España EFE EFE / Egipto EFE / Egipto EFE EFE EFE 