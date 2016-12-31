¡No importa, saliste bello! Este sexy “pelúo” confundió la opción de selfie con video

Dic 31, 2016 3:06 pm
Publicado en: sexys, Titulares

¡Bello, peeerroooo…!

Este sexy “pelúo” quería sacarse una selfie y terminó haciéndose un video de 15 divinos segundos que verás a continuación.

Se trata de Lasse Løkken Matberg, mejor conocido en Instagram como “El Dios Vikingo” y ya te lo habíamos presentado.

Pero no importa vale, saliste bello…

¡Chaaaaaaaachooooo!



