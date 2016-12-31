Publicado en: sexys, Titulares
¡Bello, peeerroooo…!
Este sexy “pelúo” quería sacarse una selfie y terminó haciéndose un video de 15 divinos segundos que verás a continuación.
Se trata de Lasse Løkken Matberg, mejor conocido en Instagram como “El Dios Vikingo” y ya te lo habíamos presentado.
Pero no importa vale, saliste bello…
¡Chaaaaaaaachooooo!
When you try the new self-timer photo option but fail bigtime with a 15 second #video instead ???????? #waitforit #thatposetho ???????????? Yep it’s in Norwegian but there isn’t much to translate tbh – I think my body language sums it up ???????????????? btw thanks @ravnfilm for being at absolutely no help today ???? #HappyNewYear everybody and thank you for being such a significant part of my #2016 journey ???????? I wish you all the BEST and see you in #2017 ?????????? #posedown #strikeapose #selfie #fail #smile #newyear #newfail