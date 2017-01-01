Ene 1, 2017 8:49 am
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year’s Day swim in Dunkirk, France January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Muchos dicen que un bañito de playa es lo mejor para que se lleve las malas vibras, por eso los europeos no desaprovecharon la oportunidad, en el primer día del año para darse un zambullida en el mar, pese las bajas temperaturas producto de la temporada de invierno.
Fracia
Alemania
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TEMPLATE OUT
Holanda
49045428. Scheveningen (Netherlands), 01/01/2017.- Costumed people get out of the North Sea during the Nieuwjaarsduik (New Year’s Dive) on New Year’s Day in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, 01 January 2017. (Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/BART MAAT
. Lisbon (Portugal), 01/01/2017.- A man jumps into the water as he takes part in a traditional sea bath during the New Year’s celebrations at Carcavelos beach in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, 01 January 2017. (Lisboa) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A.LOPES
Portugal
