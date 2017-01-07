Ene 7, 2017 1:54 pm
Publicado en: Tecnología, Titulares
La feria CES 2017, el mayor evento internacional de electrónica de consumo, abrió sus puertas hoy al público en Las Vegas (EEUU) tras varios días previos en los que las compañías presentaron sus últimas novedades ante la prensa.
EFE
Más de 177.000 visitantes llegados de todo el mundo acudieron el pasado año al CES, que para su edición de 2017 permanecerá abierta hasta el domingo 8 de enero.
Los asistentes podrán ver y probar desde hoy algunas de las últimas novedades en telefonía móvil, televisores, portátiles, tecnología para usos del hogar como refrigeradores o lavadoras, dispositivos de realidad virtual, cámaras fotográficas o relojes inteligentes.
Compañías como LG, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, Casio, TCL y Huawei, entre otras, cuentan con una presencia destacada en la feria CES.
Entre los dispositivos que más han llamado la atención de los expertos figuran el Notebook Odyssey, el primer portátil de Samsung diseñado especialmente para videojuegos, y los avances de esta misma empresa en el mundo de la televisión con la tecnología de alta definición QLED.
En el mismo sentido, LG mostró a los aficionados su serie W televisión con tecnología OLED, que sobresale por la mínima anchura de sus dispositivos, sólo 2,57 milímetros.
MAN107 LAS VEGAS (ESTADOS UNIDOS) 06/01/2017.- Dispositivos de Apple son expuestos en una vitrina con agua con carcasas de la compañía hongkonesa Catalyst resistentes al agua en el International Consumer Electronics Show 2017 en Las Vegas (Estados Unidos) ayer, 5 de enero de 2016. EFE/Mike Nelson
MAN115 LAS VEGAS (ESTADOS UNIDOS) 06/01/2017.- Un prototipo de Toyota es expuesto en el International Consumer Electronics Show 2017 en Las Vegas (Estados Unidos) ayer, 5 de enero de 2016. EFE/Mike Nelson
MAN03. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- An electric concept skateboard called e Board made by German company Schaeffler on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN03. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- A concept electric assisted bio-hybrid 4-wheel bicycle made by German company Schaeffler on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN03. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- Attendees work out on the Japanese-made company ACIGI Cyper Body Fit Fx FJ-700 exercise machine at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN20. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- The NavicPro collapsible drone on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN20. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- Autel Robotics Kestrel electric vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft cameras on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN20. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- The EHang 184 AAV autonomous passenger aerial vehicle on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN25. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- The Sunly aCam smart mini camera drone on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN34. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- The NavicPro collapsible drone is demonstrated at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN34. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- An exhibitor demonstrates the Irish company Octagon augmented reality educational cards that are scanned by tablets or smart phones and then rendered in three dimensions at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN34. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- An exhibitor demonstrates the Irish company Octagon augmented reality educational cards that are scanned by tablets or smart phones and then rendered in three dimensions at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN34. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- Drone Nerds Phantom 4 camera-mounted drone on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN34. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- An exhibitor demonstrates the Irish company Octagon augmented reality educational cards that are scanned by tablets or smart phones and then rendered in three dimensions at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN34. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- Drone Nerds Phantom 4 camera-mounted drone on display at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON
MAN0. Las Vegas (United States), 06/01/2017.- An exhibitor demonstrates the Coocoa Virtual Reality headset at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2017. The annual CES which takes place from 5-8 January is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new gadgets and innovations coming to the market each year. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON