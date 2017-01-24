Publicado en: Actualidad, Entretenimiento
A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
– “Arrival”
– “Fences”
– “Hacksaw Ridge”
– “Hell or High Water”
– “Hidden Figures”
– “La La Land”
– “Lion”
– “Manchester by the Sea”
– “Moonlight”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
– Denis Villeneuve por “Arrival”
– Mel Gibson por “Hacksaw Ridge”
– Damien Chazelle por “La La Land”
– Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester by the Sea”
– Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”
MEJOR ACTOR
– Casey Affleck por “Manchester by the Sea”
– Andrew Garfield por “Hacksaw Ridge”
– Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”
– Viggo Mortensen por “Captain Fantastic”
– Denzel Washington por “Fences”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
– Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”
– Ruth Negga por “Loving”
– Natalie Portman por “Jackie”
– Emma Stone por “La La Land”
– Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
– Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”
– Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”
– Lucas Hedges por “Manchester by the Sea”
– Dev Patel por “Lion”
– Michael Shannon por “Nocturnal Animals”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
– Viola Davis por “Fences”
– Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”
– Nicole Kidman por “Lion”
– Octavia Spencer por “Hidden Figures”
– Michelle Williams por “Manchester by the Sea”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
– “Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)
– “A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)
– “The Salesman” (Irán)
– “Tanna” (Australia)
– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
– “Kubo and the Two Strings”
– “Moana”
– “My Life as a Zucchini”
– “The Red Turtle”
– “Zootopia”
AFP