Publicado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

Feb 20, 2017 7:21 pm

El vicepresidente venezolano Tareck El Aissami visitó brevemente La Habana durante el fin de semana, donde probablemente se reunió con el presidente cubano Raúl Castro, según fuentes anónimas con conocimiento de la visita, reveló un cable de la agencia de inteligencia de asuntos mundiales Stratfor.

El Aissami había regresado a Venezuela hacia el 19 de febrero, como lo demuestra una aparición en televisión que hizo ese mismo día. Los viajes de altos funcionarios venezolanos a Cuba no son infrecuentes. Ambos países han mantenido relaciones políticas cercanas desde comienzos de los años 2000, cuando el gobierno del ex presidente venezolano Hugo Chávez comenzó a abastecer a Cuba con cargamentos de crudo y combustible altamente subsidiados, señaló Stratfor.

Cable en inglés

NEWS

-STRATFOR—-

Venezuela: Vice President Visited Cuba Over The Weekend

February 20, 2017 | 16:27 GMT

Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami briefly visited Havana over the weekend, where he most likely met with Cuban President Raul Castro, according to anonymous sources with knowledge of the visit. El Aissami had returned to Venezuela by Feb. 19, as shown by a television appearance he made later that day. Trips by high-ranking Venezuelan officials to Cuba are not uncommon. The two countries have enjoyed close political relations since the early 2000s, when the government of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez began supplying Cuba with heavily subsidized shipments of crude oil and fuel.