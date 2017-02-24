Publicado en: Actualidad, Entretenimiento
A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el domingo en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
– “La llegada”
– “Fences”
– “Hasta el último hombre”
– “Hell or High Water”
– “Talentos ocultos”
– “La La Land”
– “Un camino a casa”
– “Manchester junto al mar”
– “Moonlight”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
– Denis Villeneuve por “La llegada”
– Mel Gibson por “Hasta el último hombre”
– Damien Chazelle por “La La Land”
– Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester junto al mar”
– Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”
MEJOR ACTOR
– Casey Affleck por “Manchester junto al mar”
– Andrew Garfield por “Hasta el último hombre”
– Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”
– Viggo Mortensen por “Capitán Fantástico”
– Denzel Washington por “Fences”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
– Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”
– Ruth Negga por “Loving”
– Natalie Portman por “Jackie”
– Emma Stone por “La La Land”
– Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
– Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”
– Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”
– Lucas Hedges por “Manchester junto al mar”
– Dev Patel por “Un camino a casa”
– Michael Shannon por “Animales nocturnos”
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
– Viola Davis por “Fences”
– Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”
– Nicole Kidman por “Un camino a casa”
– Octavia Spencer por “Talentos ocultos”
– Michelle Williams por “Manchester junto al mar”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
– “Bajo la arena” (Dinamarca)
– “Un hombre llamado Ove” (Suecia)
– “El viajante” (Irán)
– “Tanna” (Australia)
– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
– “Fuocoammare” (“Fire at Sea”)
– “I Am Not Your Negro”
– “Life, Animated”
– “OJ: Made in America”
– “13th”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
– “Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái”
– “Moana”
– “Ma vie de Courgette” (“Mi vida de calabacín”)
– “The Red Turtle”
– “Zootopia”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
– “Hell or High Water” – Taylor Sheridan
– “La La Land” – Damien Chazelle
– “The Lobster” (“La langosta”) – Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou
– “Manchester junto al mar” – Kenneth Lonergan
– “20th Century Women” – Mike Mills
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
– “La llegada” – Eric Heisserer
– “Fences” – August Wilson
– “Talentos ocultos” – Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi
– “Un camino a casa” – Luke Davies
– “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
– “La llegada” – Bradford Young
– “La La Land” – Linus Sandgren
– “Un camino a casa” – Greig Fraser
– “Moonlight” – James Laxton
– “Silence” (“Silencio”) – Rodrigo Prieto
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
– “Jackie” – Mica Levi
– “La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz
– “Un camino a casa” – Dustin O’Halloran y Hauschka
– “Moonlight” – Nicholas Britell
– “Pasajeros” – Thomas Newman
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
– “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” por “La La Land”
– “Can’t Stop The Feeling” por “Trolls”
– “City of Stars” por “La La Land”
– “The Empty Chair” por “Jim: The James Foley Story”
– “How Far I’ll Go” por “Moana”
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
– “Deepwater Horizon” (“Horizonte profundo” o “Marea negra”)
– “Doctor Strange”
– “El libro de la selva”
– “Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái”
– “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
* Películas con tres o más nominaciones:
– “La La Land” – 14
– “La llegada” – 8
– “Moonlight” – 8
– “Hasta el último hombre” – 6
– “Un camino a casa” – 6
– “Manchester junto al mar” – 6
– “Fences” – 4
– “Hell or High Water” – 4
– “Talentos ocultos” – 3
– “Jackie” – 3