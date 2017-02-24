Publicado en: Actualidad, Entretenimiento

Feb 24, 2017 7:39 am

A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el domingo en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

– “La llegada”

– “Fences”

– “Hasta el último hombre”

– “Hell or High Water”

– “Talentos ocultos”

– “La La Land”

– “Un camino a casa”

– “Manchester junto al mar”

– “Moonlight”



MEJOR DIRECTOR

– Denis Villeneuve por “La llegada”

– Mel Gibson por “Hasta el último hombre”

– Damien Chazelle por “La La Land”

– Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester junto al mar”

– Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”

MEJOR ACTOR

– Casey Affleck por “Manchester junto al mar”

– Andrew Garfield por “Hasta el último hombre”

– Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”

– Viggo Mortensen por “Capitán Fantástico”

– Denzel Washington por “Fences”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

– Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”

– Ruth Negga por “Loving”

– Natalie Portman por “Jackie”

– Emma Stone por “La La Land”

– Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

– Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”

– Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”

– Lucas Hedges por “Manchester junto al mar”

– Dev Patel por “Un camino a casa”

– Michael Shannon por “Animales nocturnos”

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

– Viola Davis por “Fences”

– Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”

– Nicole Kidman por “Un camino a casa”

– Octavia Spencer por “Talentos ocultos”

– Michelle Williams por “Manchester junto al mar”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

– “Bajo la arena” (Dinamarca)

– “Un hombre llamado Ove” (Suecia)

– “El viajante” (Irán)

– “Tanna” (Australia)

– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

– “Fuocoammare” (“Fire at Sea”)

– “I Am Not Your Negro”

– “Life, Animated”

– “OJ: Made in America”

– “13th”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

– “Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái”

– “Moana”

– “Ma vie de Courgette” (“Mi vida de calabacín”)

– “The Red Turtle”

– “Zootopia”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

– “Hell or High Water” – Taylor Sheridan

– “La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

– “The Lobster” (“La langosta”) – Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou

– “Manchester junto al mar” – Kenneth Lonergan

– “20th Century Women” – Mike Mills

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

– “La llegada” – Eric Heisserer

– “Fences” – August Wilson

– “Talentos ocultos” – Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi

– “Un camino a casa” – Luke Davies

– “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

– “La llegada” – Bradford Young

– “La La Land” – Linus Sandgren

– “Un camino a casa” – Greig Fraser

– “Moonlight” – James Laxton

– “Silence” (“Silencio”) – Rodrigo Prieto

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

– “Jackie” – Mica Levi

– “La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz

– “Un camino a casa” – Dustin O’Halloran y Hauschka

– “Moonlight” – Nicholas Britell

– “Pasajeros” – Thomas Newman

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

– “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” por “La La Land”

– “Can’t Stop The Feeling” por “Trolls”

– “City of Stars” por “La La Land”

– “The Empty Chair” por “Jim: The James Foley Story”

– “How Far I’ll Go” por “Moana”

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

– “Deepwater Horizon” (“Horizonte profundo” o “Marea negra”)

– “Doctor Strange”

– “El libro de la selva”

– “Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái”

– “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

* Películas con tres o más nominaciones:

– “La La Land” – 14

– “La llegada” – 8

– “Moonlight” – 8

– “Hasta el último hombre” – 6

– “Un camino a casa” – 6

– “Manchester junto al mar” – 6

– “Fences” – 4

– “Hell or High Water” – 4

– “Talentos ocultos” – 3

– “Jackie” – 3