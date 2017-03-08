Mar 8, 2017 12:09 pm
Photo © 2017 Michael Scott/Caters News/The Grosby Group – It might look like an ordinary rabbits hole, but this tunnel unearths a stunning CAVE. The unassuming hole reveals a cave which is hidden less than a metre beneath a farmers field. The untouched caves, in Shropshire, date back 700 years when they were used by the Knights Templars – a medieval religious order that fought in the Crusades. Photographer Michael Scott, from Birmingham, set out in search of the historical wonder after seeing a video of it online.
Fue descubierta en en una granja en Shropshire, Inglaterra, gracias a un conejo. Mejor dicho: a la madriguera que uno de estos animales construyó para refugiarse. Un granjero se interesó por el pequeño y se encontró con una monumental excavación de laberintos y aspecto lúgubre.
Enterrada menos de un metro bajo tierra, esta increíble caverna perteneció a los Caballeros Templarios mientras luchaban en las Cruzadas, y era utilizada para reuniones y celebraciones religiosas. Las imágenes fueron tomadas por el fotógrafo Michael Scott, de Birmingham.
Los Templarios estuvieron activos entre 1.119 y 1.300, aproximadamente, y fueron una misteriosa y secreta organización de la Iglesia Católica. Se cree que una vez abandonada por la orden fue utilizada en los siguientes siglos por personas que realizaban magia negra.
Actualmente, cientos de velas cubren los laberínticos pasillos de la cueva templaria que permiten ver las numerosas inscripciones que allí se hicieron a lo largo de los siglos. Algunas, de hace 700 años, otras, más recientes en el tiempo.
