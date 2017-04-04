La represión del #4Abr en fotos Abr 4, 2017 4:56 pmPublicado en: Actualidad, Nacionales Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Security forces block demonstrators using riot shields during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Security forces block demonstrators using riot shields and pepper spray during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A man holds a sign reading “No more dictatorship” during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators carry a banner reading “Elections now, justice first” during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Security forces block a street using riot shields during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Manifestantes en una protesta contra el gobierno en Caracas, Venezuela. 4 de abril 2017. Simpatizantes de la oposición se enfrentaron el martes con palos y piedras a las fuerzas de seguridad de Venezuela, luego de que contingentes antimotines bloquearon una marcha en Caracas contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro con gases lacrimógenos.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Fuerzas de seguridad bloquean una calle usando escudos y spray de pimienta en Caracas, Venezuela. 4 de abril 2017. Simpatizantes de la oposición se enfrentaron el martes con palos y piedras a las fuerzas de seguridad de Venezuela, luego de que contingentes antimotines bloquearon una marcha en Caracas contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro con gases lacrimógenos. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Security forces block a street using riot shields during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A man holds a cloth to his bleeding forehead after being hit by a rock as security forces clashed with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello A demonstrator throws a stone during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Police officers protect themselves from traffic cones thrown by demonstrators (not pictured) during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello Venezuela’s opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Venezuela’s opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Former President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Henry Ramos Allup(C) speaks with riot police officers during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Venezuela’s opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Venezuela’s opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Bolivarian police agents kick back a tear gas grenade, during clashes with Nicolas Maduro’s government opposition activists in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO A Venezuela’s opposition activist hits a Bolivarian police armored truck with a stone, during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Opposers clash with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Opposition activists protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Opposition activists protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Demosntrators scuffle with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA An opposition activists throws back at riot police a tear gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade thrown by riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Demonstrators take cover as riot police fire tear gas grenades ad rubber bullets at them during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Riot police fire tear gas grenades at demonstrators during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO A Venezuelan National Guard trooper in riot gear aims his grenade launcher at demonstrators from a footbridge during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO A riot police water cannon sprays opposition activists protesting against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (R) is sprayed with tear gas by riot police (top-L) during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Venezuela’s opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Bolivarian police agents use their shields to protect themselves during clashes with Nicolas Maduro’s government opposition activists in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO A riot police water cannon sprays demonstrators during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA A riot police officer helps a comrade injured by a stone thrown by a demonstrator during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Riot police clear the street of debris during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Activists clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA Venezuela’s opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas on April 4, 2017.Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela Tuesday as the opposition mobilized against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. Protesters hurled stones at riot police who fired tear gas as they blocked the demonstrators from advancing through central Caracas, where pro-government activists were also planning to march./ AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO Loading... 