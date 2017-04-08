Abr 8, 2017 8:24 pm
Publicado en: Actualidad, Destacados, Nacionales
Reuters
“No hubo intento de mediar, lo de hoy fue un ataque”, así calificó el primer vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Freddy Guevara, la dura represión de los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado contra la movilización de la oposición de este sábado; quienes ni siquiera esperaron a la la marcha llegara al piquete, sino que empezaron a disparar gases lacrimógenos al primer avistamiento de venezolanos.
Los dirigentes de la oposición venezolana denunciaron además que las bombas que utilizaron el día de hoy estaban vencidas y por ende, representaban un peligro para la salud.
Lea también: Bombas lacrimógenas que usa el gobierno están vencidas y emanan cianuro (+ recomendaciones)
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
REFILE – CLARIFYING CAPTIONA demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
REFILE – CLARIFYING CAPTIONRiot police offcer fires a tear gas canister during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
REFILE – CLARIFYING CAPTION Riot police offcer fires a tear gas canister during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
REFILE – CLARFYING CAPTION A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator gestures in front of riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrators throws a rock during clashes with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator looks from behind a barricade during clashes with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police officers take cover during clashes with demonstrators at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a rock during clashes with riot police at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator gestures while clashing with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot police take position while clashing with demonstrators during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators walk away after clashing with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators react while clashing with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator reacts while clashing with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator walks during clashes with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators react during clashes with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators react during clashes with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator gets hit with a water canon while clashing with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators react during clashes with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A pedestrian covers his face with a handkerchief to avoid the tear gas as demonstrators clashes with riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator receives help after sustaining injuries during clashes with the riot police at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards an office of the Supreme Court of Justice during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Demonstrators barricade the front of an office of the Supreme Court of Justice during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators barricade the front of an office of the Supreme Court of Justice during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks away from tear gas during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators barricade the front of an office of the Supreme Court of Justice as another throws a petrol bomb during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators build a fire on a street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator walks while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A fire barricade is seen on a street during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man spray paints a graffiti that reads “coup” on an anti-riot barricade during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Opposition supporters gather near an anti-riot barricade with a graffiti that reads “coup” during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Opposition supporters gather near an anti-riot barricade with a graffiti that reads “coup” during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Opposition supporters gather near a command post of Venezuela’s National Guard during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A fire barricade is seen on a street during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters gather near an anti-riot barricade during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Opposition supporters gather near an anti-riot barricade during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A demonstrator rides his bicycle near a fire barricade during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
News Report
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli
Claudia Paparelli