Nov 4, 2017 8:57 am
Un cliente paga por su Apple iPhone X en Londres / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Las ventas mundiales del costoso iPhone X comenzaron el viernes con las tiendas del gigante californiano Apple tomadas por largas filas de seguidores, deseosos de adquirir este celular inteligente que conmemora el décimo aniversario del modelo emblemático de la marca.
En Londres, Mathew Kam, estudiante de cine de 21 años, no estaba seguro de poder hacerse con uno de los codiciados teléfonos, tras haber hecho fila durante 16 horas.
Mohammed Haroon, de 17 años, explicó que el celular, de 999 libras (1.308 dólares) será a la vez su regalo de cumpleaños y Navidad.
Makan, un informático de 30 años, ve en el iPhone X un “gran paso” tecnológico. Encargó el suyo por internet y ha sido acogido por un pasillo de honor formado por los empleados.
Lo mismo ocurría en París, en el barrio de la Ópera, donde algunos compradores acudieron a buscar su celular. También se acercaron a la tienda algunos curiosos para ver el modelo aniversario -la “X” evoca los diez años del celular inteligente de Apple-.
“Trabajé este verano para poder comprármelo”, explicó Jérémy, de 21 años, estudiante de ingeniería. Ha comprado la versión más cara, de más de 1.300 euros (1.513 dólares), un monto superior al salario mínimo mensual neto en Francia (unos 1.153 euros).
En Fráncfort (Alemania), Timo, estudiante de 16 años, se encontró una fila de espera ya larga cuando llegó a las 07H30 de la mañana. “Tenía ganas de ser uno de los primeros en tener el aparato”.
Tim, profesor y llegado desde Heidelberg, a 80 km de Fráncfort, para recoger su celular -encargado por internet-, aseguró que “todas las reservas se terminaron en menos de diez minutos”.
En el elegante barrio de Kolanki, en Atenas, la expectación era menor frente a la tienda del distribuidor de Apple, aunque la responsable de mercadeo, Natalia Ravela, se jactaba de una “fuerte demanda” y del “éxito del lanzamiento”.
El abogado Vyron Hatzidromou, de 38 años, “siempre compra la última versión cuando sale, por el bombo y la diversión”. Por casi tres veces el salario mínimo griego, el modelo que tenía en la mano (1.300 euros) es caro, “pero vale la pena”.
– Primeros compradores en Asia –
Gracias a la diferencia de huso horario, los clientes de Asia-Pacífico fueron los primeros en recibir el producto, que puede desbloquearse por reconocimiento facial y dispone de una pantalla último modelo tipo OLED.
“De todas formas, los otros teléfonos inteligentes como los Samsung tampoco son mucho más baratos”, declaraba Tony Yeung, un banquero de 35 años, en la fila de espera delante de una tienda Apple de la excolonia británica.
Keith Li, un estudiante de 22 años, cuenta que todos sus amigos han ahorrado para poder comprarse el iPhone X.
En Singapur, unos 300 seguidores esperaron toda la noche frente a la Apple Store. Supakorn Rieksiri y Kittiwat Wang, de 22 años, se desplazaron allí adrede desde Bangkok.
El iPhone X, presentado a mediados de septiembre junto al iPhone 8, competirá con el Galaxy Note 8 de Samsung y el Mate 10 de Huawei en el segmento de teléfonos inteligentes de alta gama.
El iPhone representa más de la mitad del volumen de negocio de la firma californiana.
Las declaraciones de su jefe, Tim Cook, sobre unos pedidos del iPhone X “muy fuertes” y su predicción de que el trimestre en curso “sería muy bueno”, contaron con una buena acogida en la Bolsa.
Apple, que publicó un beneficio neto trimestral con un alza del 19%, hasta los 10.700 millones de dólares, posee el primer puesto mundial en capitalización bursátil, con 890.000 millones de dólares.
En París, la organización Attac convocó una manifestación con ocasión del lanzamiento del iPhone X, para denunciar “10 años de evasión fiscal” que “han permitido [a Apple] acumular más de 230.000 millones de dólares”.
An Apple iPhone X smartphone is seen at Apple’s Regent Street store in central London on November 3, 2017 after it opened for the first sales of the new smartphone. Apple’s flagship iPhone X hit stores on November 3, as the world’s most valuable company predicted bumper sales despite the handset’s eye-watering price tag and celebrated a surge in profits. The device features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions. It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and is released in about 50 markets around the world. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe
A customer holds a bundle of bank notes to pay for his Apple iPhone X after being one of the first to purchase the newly released smartphone at Apple’s Regent Street store in central London on November 3, 2017. Apple’s flagship iPhone X hit stores on November 3, as the world’s most valuable company predicted bumper sales despite the handset’s eye-watering price tag and celebrated a surge in profits. The device features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions. It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and is released in about 50 markets around the world. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS RATCLIFFE
People queue outside Apple’s Regent Street store in central London on November 3, 2017 waiting for the store to open on the say of the launch of the Apple iPhone X. Apple’s flagship iPhone X hit stores on November 3, as the world’s most valuable company predicted bumper sales despite the handset’s eye-watering price tag and celebrated a surge in profits. The device features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions. It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and is released in about 50 markets around the world. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Security staff stand outside an Apple shop early morning on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
An Apple employee (C) walks past security personnels outside an Apple shop early morning on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
Apple employees stand outside an Apple shop early morning on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
An Apple employee (L) chats with customers queuing to get their pre-ordered iPhones outside an Apple shop early morning on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
An activist of the “Attac” network speaks during a protest against tax evasion outside an Apple shop on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
Customers queue outside an Apple store during the launch of the new iPhone X in Amsterdam on November 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Koen van Weel / Netherlands OUT
Marco White Jr., son of British chef Marco Pierre White pays cash for his Apple iPhone X after being the first to enter to buy the newly released smartphone at Apple’s Regent Street store in central London on November 3, 2017. Apple’s flagship iPhone X hit stores on November 3, as the world’s most valuable company predicted bumper sales despite the handset’s eye-watering price tag and celebrated a surge in profits. The device features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions. It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and is released in about 50 markets around the world. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS RATCLIFFE
People queue outside Apple’s Regent Street store in central London on November 3, 2017 waiting for the store to open on the say of the launch of the Apple iPhone X. Apple’s flagship iPhone X hit stores on November 3, as the world’s most valuable company predicted bumper sales despite the handset’s eye-watering price tag and celebrated a surge in profits. The device features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions. It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and is released in about 50 markets around the world. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
REFILE – CORRECTING GRAMMAR Apple’s new iPhone X is seen in this illustration picture, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration
A customer looks at Apple’s new iPhone X after it goes on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo’s Omotesando shopping district, Japan, November 3, 2017.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People try the Animoji feature on iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
REFILE – ADDING CUSTOMER’S NAME: First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Supakorn Rieksiri, also known as Mod, , 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The first customer shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing, China November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Customers wait outside an Apple Store as new iPhone X goes on sale in Beijing, China November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Apple staff cheer as the first customer for iPhone X enters an Apple Store in Beijing, China November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People queue for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Apple staff cheer as the first customers for iPhone X enter the Apple Store in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Customers wait to buy Apple’s new iPhone X before its launch outside Central Universal Department Store (TsUm) in Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Customers wait to buy Apple’s new iPhone X before its launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A customer who has just bought Apple’s new iPhone X shakes hands with a store employee during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A store employee sells Apple’s new iPhone X during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Customers queue outside the Apple Store Marche Saint-Germain before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in Paris, France, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A customer uses the new face-recognition software on the new iPhone X inside the Apple Store in Regents Street in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man holds two boxes for the Apple’s new iPhone X which went on sale today, at the Apple Store in Regents Street in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Apple sales associate speaks with a customer waiting to purchase a new iPhone X in New York, U.S., November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer is greeted by Apple employees as he enters an Apple store to purchase an iPhone X in New York, U.S., November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Apple iPhone X model (C) is seen next to older models of iPhone on a table at an Apple store in New York, U.S., November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customers arrive to purchase an iPhone X at an Apple store in New York, U.S., November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson