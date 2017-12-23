Publicado en: En la Calle

Dic 23, 2017 8:53 pm

A través de la redes social reportan un tiroteo en Centro Comercial Aventura Mall de Miami en Florida.

Nota en desarrollo…

ALLEGED SHOOTING AT AVENTURA MALL!! DO NOT GO TO AVENTURA!!! SPREAD THE WORD!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/n47SRmH6lT — EMB? (@elibarcena) 24 de diciembre de 2017

Active shooter at Aventura mall everyone please be careful ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XPnbJatoOo — Samantha Taylor (@samyy_taylor) 24 de diciembre de 2017