Dic 24, 2017 3:12 pm
Syrian youths dressed in Christmas outfits and other costumes play trumpets and other musical instruments while roaming the streets of the capital Damascus, as they celebrate Christmas eve on December 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LOUAI BESHARA
Los sirios demuestran que la Navidad se puede celebrar tras haber superado una guerra. Como se recuerda, este conflicto se llevó miles de vidas y empujó a otros a buscar un futuro en tierras lejanas donde ahora son llamados “refugiados”.
Tras más de seis años de guerra, casi un cuarto de la población de Siria vive en el exilio. Mientras que la soledad y los escombros se apoderan de quienes se quedaron, en una fecha tan conmemorativa como la Navidad, algunos se juntan para compartir un poco de la alegría de haber sobrevivido al horror.
Syrians dressed in Santa Claus outfits roam the streets of the capital Damascus on the back of a decorated vehicle on December 24, 2017 for Christmas eve celebrations. / AFP PHOTO / Louai Beshara
