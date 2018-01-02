Ene 2, 2018 7:03 am
Publicado en: Actualidad, ciencia, Internacionales
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Harpenden, Britain, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
La superluna dio la bienvenida al año nuevo con un cielo iluminado de manera espectacular ya que el 1° de enero el satélite alcanzó la mínima distancia con la Tierra.
A las 21:48 GMT del primer día de 2018 la luna se vio de un tamaño más grande del habitual y mucho más luminosa.
El espectáculo fue visible en todo el mundo, desde Londres a Dubai, pasando por Estados Unidos, Europa y Asia y hasta desde el avión presidencial del mandatario estadounidense Donald Trump.
Los astrónomos explicaron que la superluna del 1° de enero fue la más cercana a la Tierra (alrededor de 1.000 kilómetros más cerca respecto de la del pasado 3 de diciembre) y, por lo tanto, la más grande de las tres que se verán en todo el 2018.
Se denomina superluna tanto a la luna llena como a la nueva, cuando se verifica cerca del perigeo lunar, es decir, con nuestro satélite a la mínima distancia de la Tierra. En la noche entre el 1 y el 2 de enero, a las 21:48 GMT, la luna se encontrará a 356.565 kilómetros, contra una distancia promedio de poco más de 384.000 kilómetros.
A plane flys in front of a “super moon” or “wolf moon” on its approach to London Heathrow Airport on January 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS
A plane flys in front of a “super moon” or “wolf moon” on its approach to London Heathrow Airport on January 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS
The ‘supermoon’ is pictured rising over Asuncion on January 1, 2018. Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon’s perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. / AFP PHOTO / NORBERTO DUARTE
The ‘supermoon’ is pictured rising over Asuncion on January 1, 2018. Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon’s perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. / AFP PHOTO / NORBERTO DUARTE
A passenger plane, with a ‘supermoon’ full moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London, Britain, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Maltese flag flies from a yacht’s mast as a ‘supermoon’ full moon rises in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the antennae domes on a motor yacht in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is partly obscured by clouds in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises over the Castille Hotel and its Christmas decorations in Valletta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon rises over the Castille Hotel and its Christmas decorations in Valletta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
‘Supermoon’ full moon reflections are seen on the windows of a business building in Ronda, southern Spain January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
‘Supermoon’ full moon reflections are seen on the windows of a business building in Ronda, southern Spain January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen rising behind street lights in Ronda, southern Spain January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
‘Supermoon’ full moon reflections are seen on the windows of a business building in Ronda, southern Spain January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen rising behind an advertising billboard in Ronda, southern Spain January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Harpenden, Britain, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen above Harpenden, Britain, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Harpenden, Britain, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York, U.S., January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York, U.S., January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York, U.S., January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ‘supermoon’ full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York, U.S., January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The supermoon is seen rising behind a red lantern in Beijing, China January 1, 2018. Picture taken January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
The supermoon is seen rising in Xiamen, Fujian province, China January 1, 2018. Picture taken January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
The supermoon is seen behind dog-shaped giant lanterns in Dalian, Liaoning province, China January 1, 2018. Picture taken January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
A ‘supermoon’ full moon can be seen in the distance over the wing of Air Force One as U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington at the conclusion on his holiday vacation, from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A ‘supermoon’ full moon can be seen in the distance over the wing of Air Force One as U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington at the conclusion on his holiday vacation, from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A “supermoon” full moon sets over the RT-70 radio telescope in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A “supermoon” full moon sets over the RT-70 radio telescope in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A “supermoon” full moon sets over the RT-70 radio telescope in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov