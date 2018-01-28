Ene 28, 2018 3:01 pm
Publicado en: Actualidad, Cultura, Turismo
Espectaculares máscaras y disfraces en el carnaval de Venecia, Italia, enero 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Durante diez días, el misterio, la belleza y la seducción se apoderan de Venecia, la ciudad italiana famosa por una fiesta que nada tiene que ver con el resto de carnavales del mundo.
Junto con el de Río de Janeiro, Notting Hill y Tenerife, el baile de máscaras en Venecia se convierte en uno de los eventos más señalados de estas fechas.
Máscaras, trajes de época y un escenario de ensueño, con los canales de fondo, permiten retroceder en el tiempo. A diferencia de lo que ocurre en otros lugares, el carnaval de Venecia repite cada año un ritual que se remonta a finales de la Edad Media y que tuvo su máximo esplendor en los siglos XVII y XVIII.
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller stands at a window during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Revellers are seen during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man takes a picture from a window during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers from South Korea perform during the Carnival in Saint Mark square in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People row on Grand Canal in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Gondoliers row in a canal near Saint Mark square in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Pese a que las fechas oficiales de esta popular fiesta sean del 3 al 13 de febrero, cada año se celebran actos unos días antes. El pistoletazo de salida dio este sábado la famosa Festa sull’acqua (Fiesta sobre el agua).
Cannaregio Channel is illuminated during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A tightrope walker performs during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Fire-eaters perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cannaregio Channel is illuminated during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A las 18 horas, el Rio di Cannaregio se convertirá en un verdadero cine ,con una impresionante exposición donde las estructuras flotantes fueron las principales protagonistas. Además de la belleza de las carrozas acuáticas, se pudieron degustar en los alrededores del espectáculo los dulces típicos de la tradición veneciana, reseña
. La Vanguardia
Durante diez días, la elegancia y el glamur estarán presentes en los espectaculares desfiles de disfraces de la plaza de San Marcos, en los grandes bailes en fiestas públicas y privadas y en las procesiones de barcos tradicionales por los principales canales de la ciudad. Tras un antifaz, el visitante descubre en Venecia una ciudad incomparablemente bella.