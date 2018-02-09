Feb 9, 2018 7:24 am
Vista general de la ceremonia de apertura /REUTERS/Toby Melville
La ceremonia de apertura de los JJOO de Invierno de PyeongChang arrancó hoy en el estadio olímpico de este condado surcoreano, marcada por el desfile conjunto de las dos Coreas y la histórica presencia de autoridades norcoreanas.
En la ceremonia que presencian unas 35.000 personas, las dos Coreas, que aún siguen en guerra, realizarán su primer desfile olímpico conjunto en 12 años bajo la mirada desde tribuna de una delegación del Norte encabezada por el presidente honorífico, Kim Yong-nam, y Kim Yo-jong, hermana del líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un.
La presencia de Corea del Norte en los Juegos responde a los acuerdos logrados en unas conversaciones intercoreanas en enero que marcaron un importante acercamiento tras años de tensas relaciones marcadas por los avances del programa armamentístico del régimen de Kim Jong-un.EFE
