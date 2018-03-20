Diplomáticos rusos expulsados abandonan embajada en Londres (fotos)

Mar 20, 2018 7:42 am
Publicado en: Actualidad, Internacionales
/ AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Los 23 diplomáticos rusos expulsados del Reino Unido en represalia por el atentado contra un exespía ruso abandonaron este martes la embajada rusa en Londres, comprobó un fotógrafo de la AFP.
Los diplomáticos partieron en varias furgonetas con sus familias el día en que se cumplía el plazo de una semana dado por el gobierno británico para abandonar el país, a lo que Moscú respondió dictando también la expulsión del mismo número de representantes británicos.
People arrive carrying luggage at the Russian Embassy in London on March 20, 2018 some of whom are seen leaving again to board a van bearing diplomatic plates. Dozens of people including adults with children arrived at the Russian embassy on March 20 morning and then left carrying luggage in vehicles bearing diplomactic registration plates. Britain last week announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the spy poisoning row, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Moscow. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
