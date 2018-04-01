La reina Isabel celebró junto a su familia el Domingo de Pascua (Fotos)

Abr 1, 2018 10:48 am
Publicado en: Actualidad, Internacionales
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the annual Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
La familia real se reunió esta mañana para un servicio tradicional del Domingo de Pascua: en la capilla donde Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry se casarán el 19 de mayo.
El duque y la duquesa de Cambridge, que esperan su tercer hijo en cuestión de semanas, rompieron el protocolo habitual al llegar tras la reina en el servicio Mattins de Pascua en la Capilla de San Jorge en Windsor.
La pareja evitó la caminata cuesta abajo y tomó un coche real hasta la entrada, llegando varios minutos después de que la Reina, que también llegó en automóvil, viajaba sin el duque de Edimburgo, de 96 años, que no asistió al servicio.
Aunque Meghan y Harry también eligieron no aparecer en la capilla donde se casarán el próximo mes; La Reina, estuvo acompañada por la Princesa Anne, el Príncipe Andrés y el Príncipe Eduardo, con las Princesas Beatrice y Eugenie, Peter Phillips y Zara Tindall, todas ellas también presentes para el servicio de temporada.
Al llegar sin su esposo Mike Tindall y su hija Mia Grace, Zara dio un breve paseo, mostrando su bulto floreciente con un abrigo Séraphine a medida azul y un sombrero de Jane Taylor mientras conversaba con la Princesa Beatrice, su hermana Eugenie y su futuro esposo Jack Brooksbank en la entrada de la capilla.
